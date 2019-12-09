Residents near Rangitata South Branch told to leave homes as water levels rise

Water levels continue to rise in the Timaru district after stormy weather battered the region last weekend.

Civil Defence has said flooding particularly in the Rangitata South Branch is worsening and may continue to do so for some time.

The existing evacuation notice ordered for the area last Saturday remains in place, but Civil Defence have urged those who may have returned home in the interim to evacuate.

Due to the significant risk that properties could be cut off, those who were given clearance by response teams yesterday are urged to leave.

If you feel in immediate danger, call 111.