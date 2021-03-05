Residents in parts of North Island urged to make for higher ground after 8.1 quake sparks tsunami warning

A tsunami evacuation warning is in place for parts of the North Island after the Kermadec Islands was rocked by a second major earthquake this morning, this time a magnitude 8.1 quake at a depth of 10km.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The quake struck at 8.28am, prompting Civil Defence to issue the warning for people near the coast.

Civil Defence updated the areas under the tsunami warnings just before 10am today:

Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is expected in the following areas

The West Coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Ahipara.

The East Coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Whangarei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay including Whakatane and Opotiki.

And Great Barrier Island.

Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected in the following areas. This means a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities.



The West Coast of the North Island from Ahipara to Makara including the West Coast of Auckland, Manukau Harbour, New Plymouth, Whanganui and the Kapiti Coast.

The East Coast of the North Island from Whangarei to Matata including Whangarei, the East Coast of Auckland, Waiheke Island, Waitemata Harbour and Tauranga, from Tolaga Bay to Lake Ferry including Gisborne and Napier.

The West and South Coasts of the South Island from Farewell Spit to Puysegur point including Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika.

The top of the South Island from Farewell Spit to Port Underwood including Nelson, Picton and the Marlborough Sounds.

Tsunami evacuation area from magnitude 8.0 quake Source: 1 NEWS

The East and South Coasts of the South Island from the Waipara River to the Rakaia River including Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, from the Taieri River to Puysegur Point including Invercargill.

Stewart Island and the Chatham Islands are included.

There is no tsunami threat in all other areas.

People evacuating should walk, cycle or run if possible to avoid being struck in traffic.

The tsunami warning overrides all official Covid-19 rules.

The first quake to strike the Kermadecs this morning was 7.4 quake at 6:41am.

The quakes in the Kermadecs follows a 7.1 magnitude quake this morning off the East Cape, felt by thousands of people around New Zealand.