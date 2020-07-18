Residents in Gisborne region told to stay home, others evacuated due to record flooding

Gisborne District Council is urging residents to stay home if possible after heavy rainfall led to record flood levels not seen in 15 years.

Meanwhile, other people have been forced to evacuate their homes.

The Hikuwai River in the Uawa catchment peaked at 12.25 metres about 9am - a level not seen since 2005 and the third highest level on record since 1975.

At noon, river levels at Willow Flat along the Hikuwai River were 12.19 metres. At Kanakania on the Waipaoa River, levels were at 5.4 metres.

Gisborne District Council said there was extensive surface flooding throughout Tairāwhiti, including properties on Clifford Street, Seymour Road, Owen Road and Stout Street.

Some in Mangatuna have been forced to evacuate, while others opted to stay at home.

Residents in Mangatuna, Mangatokerau, Wharekaka and Paroa are being urged to plan where they can evacuate to, if required.

The heavy rainfall warning and watch for the region has been cancelled, with rain easing in central Gisborne and Tolaga Bay. However, rainfall is still expected for the rest of the day and is increasing at Waipaoa and Kanakanai.

Contractors are working to clear trees and slips, and an assessment is being done around the slash along the Mangatokoro River.

State Highway 35 remains closed from Tolaga Bay to Ruatorea, and multiple slips in the area had been reported.

State Highway 2 is down to one lane between Hihiroroa Road (in the north) and Waihuka Road.

A temporary speed restriction is also in place in the Waioeka Gorge, between Opotiki and Gisborne after a reported slip.

Gisborne District Council Civil Defence is urging people not to travel unless they absolutely have to, and to check the latest road updates here.

Meanwhile, Northland was also battered by heavy rain overnight.

Floodwaters rose to waist-high levels at one point in areas around Parahaki.