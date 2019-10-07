Residents of home where Otago University student died have asked to move out of the house

The residents of a house where a second-year Otago University student died on Saturday are moving out of the house.

Sophia Crestani, 19, died on Saturday night after attending an out-of-control party at the Manor flat on Dundas Street, where hundreds had gathered.

Ambulance and police were called to Dundas Street just before midnight after the occupants had called for assistance to shut down the party.

Otago University vice-chanceller professor Harlene Hayne said support is being offered to Sophia's family and friends, as well as the wider student community.

"As you can imagine this event has severely affected our community," Ms Hayne said.

"I met with her parents earlier today they are simply remarkable people.

"Right now the university's main focus is on looking after our student community."

Ms Hayne confirmed that the current residents of the house on Dundas Street had decided to move out of the property, and that they were being assisted with finding new accommodation.

Ms Hayne also said a system is being developed to offer compassionate consideration for students affected by the incident when exams begin on October 12.

Otago University Students Association president James Heath said many students are "in grief, in shock".

"Starting tomorrow, there will be a drop-in centre in the main common room for students to attend," Mr Heath said.

"We urge our students to be there for each other - reach out to your friends an flatmates.

"Now is not the time to be pointing fingers or blame, now is the time to be supporting our community and that is our top priority and we are holding off on any wider discussions."

Ms Hayne said she had an update on two other students injured on Saturday, and that they are "fine" but had suffered leg injuries.

Numerous students had already sought counselling, she said, and "the biggest support that they have sought is from each other".