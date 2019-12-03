Residents face off against Fulton Hogan over proposed quarry on outskirts of Christchurch

Residents living on the outskirts of Christchurch have faced off against Fulton Hogan today in a hearing over a proposed quarry the corporation wants to build in the area.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fulton Hogan’s proposal is to build a 170-hectare quarry in Templeton, replacing an existing one they have that is near the end of its life.

The quarry will supply aggregate for Christchurch’s infrastructure projects.

However, residents have concerns about air quality/pollution, traffic and noise.

“We’ve already lost residents from Templeton cause they couldn’t live with uncertainty anymore,” said Jolene Eager of the local residents association.

If it goes ahead, up to 1200 trucks would come and go from the site daily. At its peak there would be 84 trucks an hour.

Templeton resident, Jennifer Ross, said it’ll ruin their rural lifestyles.

“When we sit outside at night we hear the sheep in the distance and all sorts of lovely rural feels, and we don’t want that to now be truck noise, rattling around, going back and forward up the road,” she said.

Fulton Hogan’s South Island General Manager, Chris Stewart, said the location was well thought out.

“We’ve selected this site because of its proximity to the Christchurch motorway which’ll take our trucks off the rural roads and allow them to use that motorway network,” he said.

He said he’s confident the proposed quarry would have no lifestyle impacts when it comes to residents’ health and wellbeing.

“We want to be part of the community and a good neighbour,” he said.

The hearing, which is now in its seventh day, will finish on December 13.