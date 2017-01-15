Residents evacuated, man arrested after AOS callout in Auckland

 

A man has been arrested after police received reports of a person carrying a gun in an Auckland suburb last night.

Police were called to St Johns after being alerted by the public, and have made an arrest over the incident.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to a St Johns Road address about 6.30pm last night, but as police arrived the man was seen leaving in a vehicle, Inspector Jason Greenhalgh said in a statement.

"Police received information that an occupant of this vehicle had run into a nearby Felton Matthew Lane apartment building."

The armed offenders squad was deployed and set up cordons around the apartment building.

"The building was evacuated and the man was not located there," said the inspector.

Inspector Greenhalgh said 120 apartments were evacuated and at least 100 residents exited to a nearby Countdown.

Police were able to confirm the man's identity and he was arrested after being found at a South Auckland address.

Police have established no gun was fired or located at this stage and no injuries have been reported.

