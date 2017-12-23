Residents evacuated from houses as massive scrub fire breaks out near Christchurch

Emergency services are at the scene of a large scrub fire in Rolleston, Christchurch which has seen two homes completely destroyed and people evacuated from their homes in the area.

The fire is in the area of Knights Road, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

It is a major incident with at least nine fire engines, eight tankers and three helicopters currently in attendance at the fire burning between Rolleston and West Melton.

Fire Service says grass, a shelterbelt and two structures are involved in the fire.

Police say evacuations are in progress and road blocks are being established.

1 NEWS spoke to a woman who said her family friend’s house was located in the region of the blaze.

The woman said she has not been able to get in contact with her friend.

"That's why I'm worried, because I tried to ring her but I can't reach her."

Residents are taking to Facebook to share their comments, with one describing the incident as a "horrific house fire".

The user said they saw a "poor woman running down the driveway with one suitcase."

Another Facebook user said they could see smoke while sitting in the airport.