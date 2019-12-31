TODAY |

Residents 'devastated' as vandals smash 18 car windows in Wellington street overnight

Gia Garrick, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Residents along Whaui Street in the suburb of Vogeltown in Wellington woke to find a number of car windows smashed.

A car left with it's windshield smashed in overnight attack Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS counted 18 cars with shattered windscreens.

One resident remembered hearing a smashing sound around 3:30am, but said they weren't sure what it was at the time.

They guessed a hammer had been used due to the weight needed to smash a windscreen and the small impact area on some cars. 

One car window was hit multiple times Source: Supplied

It appears whoever did it started at the bottom of the street and walked up, hitting every parked car on the street except two.

Another neighbour said she was devastated when she came outside to drop her partner at work, but found the car windscreen so smashed it was unable to be driven. 

She said she is lucky to have insurance but some of the neighbours don't. 

Other residents recounted stories of a car on its side on the street a few weeks ago, a number of burglaries over 40 years of living there, and windscreens being smashed previously - but nothing on this scale. 

Multiple people have reported the incident to police. 

New Zealand
Gia Garrick
Wellington
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Horrifying sight as bushfires in Australian town turn sky red, as thousands take cover at beach
2
'The fire is engulfing the house!' Family flee NSW holiday home as giant flames approach deck
3
Hundreds mourn for parents, daughter, killed in Whakaari/ White Island disaster, as injured son watches funeral from hospital
4
Steven Adams' ridiculous save sets up teammate as OKC earn last-gasp win over Raptors
5
'I couldn't do it without Tash' - Sir Steve Hansen hails wife after being recognised in New Year Honours
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Maika Sivo to miss Eels' NRL pre-season, blocked from leaving Fiji on assault charge

27 sentenced to death for torturing and killing pro-democracy protestor in Sudan

Women's rights activist Sue Kedgley made Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Man charged with dangerous driving as police name Blenheim pedestrian who was killed