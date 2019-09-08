TODAY |

Residents begin testing water quality of popular Auckland river

More From
New Zealand
Health
Environment

West Auckland residents are taking it on themselves to test the water quality of their river in order to make sure it is swimmable.

Auckland Council's Safeswim arm, which looks after water testing, has been training volunteers from the Rivercare Group Te Wai o Pareira.

The group was formed last year after locals became increasingly concerned about the Henderson Creek, also know as the Taipari Strand in the Te Atatu Peninsula.

The creek begins in Henderson, narrow and wedged between parks and industrial buildings, before it widens out like a ribbon alongside Te Atatu Peninsula and then into Hauraki Gulf.

Its co-founder, Russell Cavanagh, said the area is used a lot for recreational activity

"The water is extensively used by locals [for] swimming, fishing, water-skiing and [so on]," he said.

Mr Cavanagh said that was why it was important for the community to do their bit.

Safeswim has an online website that notifies users about water quality at specific sites, but currently there is not a site for the Taipari Strand.

"A Safeswim model left to Auckland Council is going to be years away...they simply cannot be everywhere at once, but locals can be testing the water as we're right here," said Mr Cavanagh.

So far ten volunteers have been trained on how to take samples and store them before sending them off to labs to get tested.

Mr Cavanagh said this was an important collaboration with Safeswim.

"This is the first time that Safeswim will be working with a community environmental group to take water samples for the Safeswim model in a brackish water (salt and freshwater) environment."

rnz.co.nz

A kayaker discovered raw sewage in the Taipairi Strand, a section of the Henderson Creek last October. Source: supplied.
More From
New Zealand
Health
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Ex-All Black Troy Flavell scores cheeky winner as NZ Barbarians beat Pacific Legends
2
Watch: Timaru man's miracle catch as he grabs strangers dropped phone riding 134km/h roller coaster in Spain
3
Workers laid off as two NZ-based building companies liquidated, crane firm in receivership
4
'We ran out of reserves' – Steve Hansen explains All Blacks' 14-man finish against Tonga
5
Trump calls Will & Grace star Debra Messing a racist, calls for her to be fired
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:58

Kiwi-built drone to unlock secrets of the world’s volcanoes

Seven injured in crash near Palmerston North
01:50

Government gives $12m to Whanganui gallery
02:36

Thousands of school kids around NZ, Pacific Islands warned of measles risk ahead of AIMS Games