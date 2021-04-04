Residents of Auckland's Avondale ‘on edge’ following early morning shooting

Residents in the Auckland suburb of Avondale are in shock following a shooting in the early hours of this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The incident left a man in a serious condition in hospital, with police investigators blocking off a leafy part of Blockhouse Bay Road as forensic teams worked the scene and neighbours were questioned.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 2.30am.

An eyewitness told 1 NEWS they saw the person being put onto a stretcher and carried into an ambulance.

“I've only been living here for about two or three weeks now so I'm quite new to the neighbourhood so it's really weird seeing something like this so close to where I have moved,” the woman said.

“I’ve lived in the area before and its always felt like quite a safe area, it just puts you on edge not knowing what is going to happen around you.

“It seems to be a peak in crime recently but I didn't expect anything like this to happen around where I live."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Other residents say they are shocked something like this has happened on their doorstep.

“I have been living for three years over here and never happened a shooting,” Harsh Shah told 1 NEWS.