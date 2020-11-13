TODAY |

Residents at Auckland apartment building where Covid-19 case lives test negative for virus

Source:  1 NEWS

Residents of an Auckland apartment building that is connected to a recent Covid-19 case have tested negative for the virus.

The Vincent Residences, where Auckland's latest community Covid case lives. Source: 1 NEWS

The woman who works and studies in Auckland CBD tested positive for the virus last week. She has since been connected to the Defence Force cluster.

She lives in Vincent Residences apartments in the central city but is currently in Auckland’s Jet Park quarantine facility.

Residents who live in the building were required to take a test following the positive result and to self-isolate.

Their tests have since returned negative results and residents are able to “return to normal life,” Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) confirmed this morning.

Those linked to the apartment, but not a close contact of the positive case have also returned negative test results.

Health workers in the apartment building, who were originally told to stay in isolation even with a negative result due to their high risk work environment, have now been cleared to work again.

ARPHS has asked residents to remain vigilant for any Covid-19 symptoms over the next two weeks.

