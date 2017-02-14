 

Residents allowed back to homes after Hawke's Bay fire largely contained

Residents of two roads near a large wildfire at Waimarama near Hastings have tonight been told they can return to their homes.

The wildfires burned two homes to the ground yesterday and threatened several more as crews continue to fight the flames.
Source: 1 NEWS

The fire, which has been burning since Monday, destroyed one home and burned more than 165 hectares of grassland and pine plantation.

The residents of Craggy Range Rd and Lopez Ln were evacuated as the fire threatened a number of homes.

The Hastings District Council says there is "limited threat" of the fire spreading any further.

Residents reveal their last-minute escape from the destructive bushfires.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The blaze has now been contained as a result of significant work from helicopters with monsoon buckets, bulldozers and fire crews working hard to reinforce the containment line," the council said.

"The fire is still burning and work continues to extinguish it, however fire crews say the blaze is now travelling very slowly and there is a reduced threat to local homes."

Hastings District Fire Council incident controller Alison Banks said the two road remain closed to stop "rubberneckers" and to allow Fire Service vehicles to do their job.

"There is still a lot of work to be done dampening down hot spots, and we need to make sure that fire engines and other heavy machinery has free access to the fire site," she said.

However, residents are reminded that they need to stay "very vigilant" as flare ups are still a possibility.

Aerial footage taken near Hastings today showed the extent of large bush fires.

While winds and temperatures have helped fire crews today, a state of emergency remains in place in the Hastings District.

Firefighters in Hastings have been joined by crews from Whangarei, Auckland, Taranaki, Rotorua, Rangitikei and Tararua.

They're also receiving backup from the Defence Force, DOC and a number of other agencies.
 

Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.
Source: 1 NEWS

A state of emergency remains in the region as three bush fires continue to burn.
Source: 1 NEWS

