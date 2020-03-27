Resident of Napier rest home tests positive with coronavirus

A resident in a Napier rest home has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bupa released a statement on the news this afternoon.

"We have been notified by public health in New Zealand that a resident in the dementia community at Gladys Mary Care Home has tested positive for COVID-19," they said.

"This follows the “probable” classification of this same resident yesterday.

"We can confirm this resident is recovering in isolation and we are wishing the resident well during their recovery."

Close contact tracing of the resident is now underway and Bupa says they are working closely with authorities on "containment and mitigation".