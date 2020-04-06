TODAY |

Resident of Auckland rest home tests positive for coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

A resident of an Auckland rest home has tested positive for Covid-19.

After being admitted to hospital earlier this week, the resident of Ellerslie Gardens Lifecare has confirmed to have coronavirus today.

Ellerslie Gardens Lifecare are now working with the Ministry of Health to identify any other residents or staff who could have come into contact with the patient.

The rest home officials say that they have contacted the families of other residents and workers, to inform of the positive test, which was returned while the resident was in hospital.

A new cluster was revealed today with 16 cases of covid-19 at a rest home in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

"We have been in contact with all the families of our residents and our staff to advise them of the positive test and to reassure them that we are taking all practical steps to protect them against Covid," Heritage Lifecare said in a statement.

It is the second confirmed case of Covid-19 within that same rest home, following a nurse testing positive last month after returning from an overseas trip to Africa at the start of March.

Eleven residents have been self-isolating after coming into contact with the nurse.

