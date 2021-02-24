Residence of latest family to test positive for Covid-19 was open for viewing last weekend

The Ministry of Health has revealed today that there was a private home viewing at the residence of the latest family to have tested positive for Covid-19.

All three cases in the household, linked to the Auckland February cluster, were announced on Tuesday.

Last Saturday, the property was opened on behalf of the homeowners for 30 minutes.

All three people who viewed the home as well as the real estate agent were contacted and tested earlier this week. They are awaiting their test results.

The home is not being treated as a location of interest as the identities of everyone present is known, health authorities said today.

Genome testing carried out by the Ministry of Health indicates the family members have the same Covid-19 strain as the first two familes to test positive in the cluster. All three families have students at Papatoetoe High School in South Auckland.

A teenage sibling from the latest family had been working at Kmart Botany after recently finishing high school. The store’s now regarded as a location of interest.

Fifteen of the Kmart staff members have been identified as close plus contacts and are self-isolating, with eight negative test results so far.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced all customers who had visited the same stores as the family unit announced on Tuesday were considered close contacts.

They’re now asked to isolate for 14 days and get tested on day five and day 12.

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community to report today for the second day in a row.