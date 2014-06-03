Reserved decision as long-term social housing tenant appeals eviction

A judge has reserved their decision in the battle between a long-term social housing tenant and the Government, which has seen the woman appeal against an earlier decision that her eviction is lawful.

State house tenant Niki Rauti Source: 1 NEWS

The hearing was held in the Auckland District Court.

The Tenancy Tribunal has previously ruled the Tamaki Regeneration Company, jointly owned by the Government and Auckland Council, was lawful in its eviction of Niki Rauti from her Glen Innes home.

Ms Rauti argues that it wasn't legal, claiming she wasn’t notified that the Tamaki Housing Association Limited Partnership was the agent for the company, which acts as landlord of her Taniwha St property.

A press release sent by the 62-year-old's supporters this morning said she's resisting eviction to stand up against "the privatisation of state housing and the displacement of people from their communities and homes."

Supporters have gathered outside the courthouse holding placards stating "Stop Niki's eviction."

Before entering the court, Ms Rauti said she doesn't know where she'll go if she's evicted and doesn't "want to be treated like an animal."