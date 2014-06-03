 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Reserved decision as long-term social housing tenant appeals eviction

share

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

A judge has reserved their decision in the battle between a long-term social housing tenant and the Government, which has seen the woman appeal against an earlier decision that her eviction is lawful.

State house tenant Niki Rauti

Source: 1 NEWS

The hearing was held in the Auckland District Court.

The Tenancy Tribunal has previously ruled the Tamaki Regeneration Company, jointly owned by the Government and Auckland Council, was lawful in its eviction of Niki Rauti from her Glen Innes home.

Ms Rauti argues that it wasn't legal, claiming she wasn’t notified that the Tamaki Housing Association Limited Partnership was the agent for the company, which acts as landlord of her Taniwha St property.

A press release sent by the 62-year-old's supporters this morning said she's resisting eviction to stand up against "the privatisation of state housing and the displacement of people from their communities and homes."

Supporters have gathered outside the courthouse holding placards stating "Stop Niki's eviction."

Before entering the court, Ms Rauti said she doesn't know where she'll go if she's evicted and doesn't "want to be treated like an animal."

She said she's been fighting eviction for six years.

Related

Kate Nicol-Williams

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:52
1
Esther Pakura says it's a good thing that the man who hit and killed her son Jacob has admitted to what he did.

Watch: 'Most people would stop' - mother of skateboarder fatally struck by hit-and-run driver reacts to guilty plea

2

'Strong' magnitude 4.6 quake rocks Kaikoura

00:30
3
The girl got a terrifying shock, as she was dragged into the water in British Columbia, Canada.

Video: Prowling sea lion leaps out of water, snatches little girl off pier and yanks her into the water

00:29
4
The Kiwi singer performed her hit Green Light from her upcoming album Melodrama at today's Billboard Music Awards.

Video: Stunning Lorde transforms Billboard Awards into private karaoke room

00:09
5
The accident caused considerable traffic delays but St John reported that no one was hurt.

Video: Container truck crashes near Auckland Harbour Bridge

00:52
Esther Pakura says it's a good thing that the man who hit and killed her son Jacob has admitted to what he did.

Watch: 'Most people would stop' - mother of skateboarder fatally struck by hit-and-run driver reacts to guilty plea

Esther Pakura says it's a good thing Zhenghang Yu has pleaded guilty over her son Jacob's death.


02:01
Watch: Powerful anti-suicide video from Mike King's charity shows how Dads need support

Watch: Mike King's charity releases poignant suicide support advice video

The video gives suggestions on the right questions and advice to give when you notice someone struggling.

04:12
Ex-army veteran Tony is the latest contestant to be sent packing in Survivor New Zealand.

'You've got to live it' – 'Mad-dog Tony' talks of facing demons after his Survivor NZ elimination

The ex-army veteran is the third Survivor NZ contestant to get the boot.

04:34
The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

'In the short term there are real gains for New Zealand and we just don't want to let them go' - Bill English on TPP

The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

02:04
A New Zealander is about to be a part of ground-breaking research that could provide a breakthrough for the life-threatening condition.

New Zealand woman chosen in ground-breaking trial to find cure for peanut allergies

It could see a cure available within ten years.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ