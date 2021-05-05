TODAY |

Reserve Bank signals further clampdown on lending

Source:  1 NEWS

People looking for a home loan may find it tougher, after the Reserve Bank signalled a possible further clampdown on lending.

Your playlist will load after this ad

People looking for a home in New Zealand may find it tougher. Source: 1 NEWS

The central bank said it was worried about how much debt people were getting into as the official cash rate remains at 0.25 per cent. 

In its newly released six-monthly financial stability report, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand said low interest rates have led to increased risk-taking, which makes new home loan borrowers more vulnerable to any rise in rates or a loss in income.

“We are prepared to further tighten lending restrictions for housing if required,” he said.

“However, for now, we will be watching how market conditions respond to the Government’s recent housing policy changes and our most recent LVR [loan-to-value] changes which only came in this week.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The move means low interest rates look set to stay for some time yet. Source: 1 NEWS

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said the economy is relatively sound, but there are still some challenges around the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Yet, despite doing better than feared, border restrictions, supply chain disruptions, and social distancing have reduced activity in affected sectors, and some businesses remain vulnerable.”

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate has dropped to 4.7 per cent in the three months leading up to March. That figure was 4.9 per cent at the end of 2020.

New Zealand
Property
Economy
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:06
Missing three-year-old was calling for his mum after spending night in rough bush, says man who found him
2
Missing 3-year-old in Tolaga Bay found safe and well
3
Two climbers believed to have fallen to their deaths near Mount Taranaki summit
4
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's wedding to be held this summer
5
Family 'devastated' as search continues for missing three-year-old in Tolaga Bay
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Customs worker who lost job over vaccine refusal says she was never required to get Covid-19 tests or wear PPE
07:49

Pharmac asked to fund drug for children with spinal muscular atrophy after it changes four-year-old's life

Baby injured after person pushing pram hit by car in Upper Hutt
00:23

Fijian officials say border will remained closed until there are no more community Covid cases