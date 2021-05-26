TODAY |

Reserve Bank says 'considerable time' before official interest rates rise

Source:  1 NEWS

The Official Cash Rate will remain unchanged at 0.25 per cent, the Reserve Bank has announced this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Short term interest rates look set to stay put for now. Source: 1 NEWS

The Reserve Bank this afternoon stated that the announcement comes as the global economic outlook has continued to improve.

It also hinted that it might be a while before official interest rates rise.

"The Committee agreed to maintain its current stimulatory monetary settings until it is confident that consumer price inflation will be sustained near the 2 per cent per annum target midpoint, and that employment is at its maximum sustainable level.

"Meeting these requirements will necessitate considerable time and patience," the Reserve Bank states.

Signs for a recovering economy continue to be positive as the Covid-19 situation appears to be improving overall globally, the banks says.

New Zealand money. Source: istock.com

"Confidence in the outlook is rising as the more extreme negative health scenarios wane given the vaccination progress globally.

"We remain cautious however, given ongoing virus-related restrictions in activity, the sectoral unevenness of economic recovery, and the weak level of business investment."

New Zealand
Business
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:01
Five NZ club players, and four Samoa-based players named in Manu Samoa squad
2
Asian population expected to have 'largest population rise' in NZ by 2043, Stats NZ say
3
Fair Go: Can a shop make you hand back something you bought if they undercharged you?
4
Public support sees fast-tracking of more Te Huia train services between Hamilton, Auckland
5
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:50

No new Covid-19 cases at border or in the community today

Family of five from Sydney completes 3000km hike the length of New Zealand

Full video: Bloomfield and Hipkins update Covid-19 vaccine rollout, response to Melbourne outbreak

Greyhound trainer whose dog tested positive for meth says life has been ‘living nightmare’ ever since