TODAY |

Reserve Bank leaves Official Cash Rate at 1.5 per cent, signals future cut

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Economy
Business
Currency

The Reserve Bank has left the Official Cash Rate unchanged at 1.5 per cent, and has signalled it may need to cut the official interest rate "over time".

"Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives," the bank said in its statement this afternoon.

Domestic growth has slowed over the past year, the central bank said.

"While construction activity strengthened in the March 2019 quarter, growth in the services sector continued to slow. Softer house prices and subdued business sentiment continue to dampen domestic spending," it said.

The global economic outlook has weakened, and downside risks related to trade activity have intensified, the Reserve Bank said.

"A number of central banks are easing their monetary policy settings to support demand. The weaker global economy is affecting New Zealand through a range of trade, financial, and confidence channels," it said.

The Reserve Bank said it expects low interest rates and increased government spending to support a lift in economic growth and employment. 

Inflation is expected to rise to the 2 per cent mid-point of the bank's target range, and employment to remain near its maximum sustainable level, it said.

"Given the downside risks around the employment and inflation outlook, a lower OCR may be needed."

New Zealand cash, money or currency. Notes and coins
Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Economy
Business
Currency
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
A 59-year-old man died on a footpath near Fanshawe Street at around 10pm last night.
Man dies in what's believed to be first e-scooter related death in New Zealand
2
Faitaua is moving to London to be TVNZ’s Europe correspondent in August.
'Nation in mourning' – Presenter Daniel Faitaua pays tribute to himself as he leaves Breakfast
3
A family in a nearby home heard her crying in a wooded area in Cumming earlier this month.
Body-cam footage shows Georgia man finding newborn girl dumped in plastic bag in woods
4
Amna Ali and husband Syed Jahandad Ali
Christchurch mosque shooting widow fears having to leave New Zealand
5
New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $1 million
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Sky City Convention Centre being constructed by Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building back competing for high-rise contracts
01:37
The STI can be fatal to babies, who can pick up the infection while still in the womb.

Ministry of Health launches new plan to combat rising levels of syphilis

'Archaic' law allows multiple-property owners extra voting rights
00:41
The Rotorua family have evacuated their home after the incident yesterday morning.

Rotorua couple wake to 'jolting and shaking', find steaming mudpool in their yard