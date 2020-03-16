Reserve Bank keeps official cash rate steady, expands bond buying by $40bn

The Reserve Bank has left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low but significantly increased the size of its bond buying programme.
The official cash rate has been held at 0.25 percent.
However, the bank also expanded its quantitative easing to $100 billion, up from $60bn.
The scheme is aimed at keeping money flowing through the financial system but also keeping a lid on wholesale interest rates.
The central bank said it was preparing a further range of measures such as negative interest rates or buying foreign assets to roll out if needed.
It said the prevailing uncertainty was stifling activity and the economic risks were to the downside.