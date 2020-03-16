Reserve Bank keeps official cash rate steady, expands bond buying by $40bn

The Reserve Bank has left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low but significantly increased the size of its bond buying programme.

Source: 1 NEWS

The official cash rate has been held at 0.25 percent.

However, the bank also expanded its quantitative easing to $100 billion, up from $60bn.

The scheme is aimed at keeping money flowing through the financial system but also keeping a lid on wholesale interest rates.

The central bank said it was preparing a further range of measures such as negative interest rates or buying foreign assets to roll out if needed.