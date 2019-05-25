TODAY |

Reserve Bank keeps official cash rate at record low of 0.25%

Source: 

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has left the official cash rate unchanged at a record low 0.25 per cent and says it expects unemployment to rise and more businesses to fail.

New Zealand money. Source: istock.com

The RBNZ said it will press on with its $100 billion programme of buying government bonds, which is keeping a lid on wholesale interest rates and pumping money in the economy.

It said it has further measures such as negative interest rates, targeted loans, and buying foreign assets, some of which would be ready by the end of the year.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Business
Economy
Personal Finance
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three new cases of Covid-19 community transmission today, and six historical cases
2
‘Boring, laughable, ridiculous’ - Winston Peters goes on attack after another poll puts NZ First out of Parliament
3
'I was in complete shock' - Kiwi reporter returns weak-positive test months after having Covid-19
4
Judith Collins holds back tears talking about rural mental health to Matamata crowd
5
Vote Compass: Who took out last night’s debate? Viewers have their say
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:12

Ashley Bloomfield reveals battle with anxiety, self-doubt during Covid-19 peak

Scientists attach satellite tracking tags to southern right whales
02:36

‘Boring, laughable, ridiculous’ - Winston Peters goes on attack after another poll puts NZ First out of Parliament
01:21

Woman with the golden gun: Judith Collins meets Waikato man who got tattoo of National leader