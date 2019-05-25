Reserve Bank keeps official cash rate at record low of 0.25%

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has left the official cash rate unchanged at a record low 0.25 per cent and says it expects unemployment to rise and more businesses to fail.
New Zealand money. Source: istock.com
The RBNZ said it will press on with its $100 billion programme of buying government bonds, which is keeping a lid on wholesale interest rates and pumping money in the economy.
It said it has further measures such as negative interest rates, targeted loans, and buying foreign assets, some of which would be ready by the end of the year.