TODAY |

Reserve Bank Governor expects house price growth to fall to almost zero

Source:  1 NEWS

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr expects house price growth to fall to almost zero.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Adrian Orr believes there are a number of reasons why price increases are slowing. Source: 1 NEWS

He told media at a press conference this afternoon that the expanded loan to value ratio (LVR) restrictions are already working.

"House prices will slow significantly and soon," Orr stated when asked about the housing crisis in New Zealand.

He outlined the reasons behind his assertion.

"We are seeing significant tax changes for housing investment.

"We are seeing significant supply in housing with increased construction, and we ourselves have put into effect loan to value lending restrictions and population growth has been slow."

Orr then went on to make a big prediction.

"We are projecting zero quarterly growth rates from the middle part of this year for a time."

He says this could be a positive thing as, "prices by staying still for a while can eventually bring the current price and what we call sustainable prices back together again."

Reserve Bank says 'considerable time' before official interest rates rise

It comes as the Official Cash Rate will remain unchanged at 0.25 per cent, in an announcement today.

New Zealand
Property
Business
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:42
Fair Go: Can a shop make you hand back something you bought if they undercharged you?
2
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
3
Ardern won't confirm or deny whether security concerns behind resignation of Chinese MPs
4
How a pervert who planted hidden cameras in Auckland gym changing room became CEO of a crown entity
5
Police appeal for footage of 'dangerous' Mongrel Mob tangi procession on SH2
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Reserve Bank says 'considerable time' before official interest rates rise

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media following Christchurch business event

Truck driver dead after crash involving car near Te Awamutu
00:36

Covid-19: Saliva testing to be allowed, alongside 'gold standard' nasal swabs, for frontline border workers