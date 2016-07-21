Reserve Bank closed in Wellington after asbestos find

The Reserve Bank in Wellington closed last night following the discovery of asbestos in the building.

Source: 1 NEWS

A small trace of asbestos was found on level one of the building on The Terrace as precaution, bank Governor Gavin Orr said.

"Because of the age of the building, asbestos must be presumed to be present," he said.

"As a responsible employer and landlord, the bank has decided to take the extra precaution today of closing the building until it is confirmed that there continues to be no risk to human health, and any necessary remedial action has been taken."

It'll stay closed until air monitoring shows there is no health risk.