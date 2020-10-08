TODAY |

Researchers working to remove blind spot in understanding of critical Antarctic sea ice algae

Kaitlin Ruddock, Fair Go Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Scientists are removing a blindspot in our understanding of a critical but mostly unseen life form in Antarctica.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kaitlin Ruddock reports on why the mapping of algae is proving such a challenge. Source: 1 NEWS

On Tuesday, 1 NEWS looked at how sea ice algae may be affected by a warming climate and what that means for other species. But mapping just how much algae there is in the first place is still a challenge.

TVNZ’s Kaitlin Ruddock has been with scientists on the frozen sea ice of McMurdo Sound, looking to the future in a warming world. This story is part of an interactive experience in Antarctica, click here to join her

New Zealand
Antarctica
Antarctic
Science
Environment
Kaitlin Ruddock
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:05
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: With time running out, National fails to close gap on Labour
2
All Blacks' controversial December Test with Wallabies moved, so team won't spend Christmas in quarantine
3
James Shaw tells Jami-Lee Ross 'you can’t believe everything you read on the Internet' in heated Covid-19 clash
4
Two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - and one 'historic' case
5
Baby girl who died in tragic stroller accident in Auckland named by police
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:46

James Shaw tells Jami-Lee Ross 'you can’t believe everything you read on the Internet' in heated Covid-19 clash
02:04

Farmers bring tractors to Southland streets to protest new rules around freshwater and winter grazing

Analysis: As election looms, National needs to 'give everything they have' to close gap on Labour
02:16

Greens down in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, NZ First sees small rise