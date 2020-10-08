Researchers working to remove blind spot in understanding of critical Antarctic sea ice algae

Scientists are removing a blindspot in our understanding of a critical but mostly unseen life form in Antarctica.
On Tuesday, 1 NEWS looked at how sea ice algae may be affected by a warming climate and what that means for other species. But mapping just how much algae there is in the first place is still a challenge.
TVNZ’s Kaitlin Ruddock has been with scientists on the frozen sea ice of McMurdo Sound, looking to the future in a warming world. This story is part of an interactive experience in Antarctica, click here to join her.