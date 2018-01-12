 

Researchers warn NZ on track for tropical climate if CO2 emissions not reduced

1 NEWS
Researchers are warning that unless the world lowers its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, New Zealand is on track to have a tropical climate.

The prediction comes off the back of a new study from scientists at Bristol University, who have been examining what the world's climate looked like 56 million years ago.

Back then, New Zealand was much more hot and humid, with high C02 levels.

In fact, the levels during that period are similar to those predicted for the end of this century, sparking a warning from experts.

Currently, it's estimated that the world produces at least 32 gigatons of carbon dioxide annually, with that number forecast to grow.

Professor Rich Pancost, co-author of the study, said "our work adds to the evidence for a very hot climate under potential end-of-century carbon dioxide levels".

The research has also revealed that annual land temperatures in Western Europe as well as New Zealand were actually higher millions of years ago than previously thought.

The next step for scientists is to examine whether life could have survived back then.

Dr Naafs, the research leader, said "did the tropics, for example, become ecological dead zones because temperatures in excess of 40 degrees were too high for most form of life to survive?"

"Some climate models suggest this, but we currently lack critical data."

- By Andrew Macfarlane


Source: istock.com
The principal of the school attended by the 11-year-old girl killed in Saturday's bus crash near Ōhakune says her fellow pupils were shocked to hear of the death and are being offered support.

Aucklander Hannah Francis died after the Ruapehu Alpine Lifts shuttle bus she was on crashed on Ōhakune Mountain Road.

Hannah Francis Source: SUPPLIED

Eighteen others were injured in the crash. 

Read more: Ōhakune residents reeling after bus tragedy: 'We've just gotta try and pick ourselves up'

Glen Eden Intermediate Principal Maree Stavern said pupils at her school were told of the death "first thing" yesterday and are being offered support.

"We just really carefully outlined what had happened and of course the whole class was really shocked with what happened to Hannah," Ms Stavern said.

A young girl died and other passengers were injured in Saturday’s crash. Source: Breakfast

"This is the first time in my career - 35 years - that I've had a student die at the school that I've been working at - so it is really unusual and it's really difficult for students of this age to comprehend and understand the implications around it all.

"We're making sure that they know if they've got any questions or they want to talk at any time we're there, but above all of that we're keeping routines as much as usual so that they have some security ... that things will be OK.

"Hannah was an absolutely lovely girl, all her classmates speak really strongly of the fact that she was always nice, she had some really good friends, she was a really good student.

"We don't know about the funeral at this stage - what we certainly will do is if any students do want to do something special for Hannah we're going to let them lead that - they'll have ideas, they know her really well."

Read more: Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

The horror crash killed a young girl on the bus. Source: 1 NEWS

The precise cause and circumstances around the accident are being investigated.

Maree Stavern said Hannah Francis was well-liked and her friends are missing her, but that life must continue. Source: 1 NEWS
RNZ
A man who died after a suspected drug overdose was with a man known to make "homebake" heroin at the time of his death, a coronial inquest has heard.

The man, who cannot be named due to an interim name suppression order, lost consciousness in a council flatting complex on 14 November 2013, and died in hospital later.

The man's father told the court he had been drinking alcohol that November afternoon and first picked up on his son's state when he noticed him lying motionless on his bed.

He said he tried to shake him awake, even slapping his face, but nothing worked so he called 111.

In this recorded call, played to the court, his father was heard speaking to the ambulance call taker in a distraught manner before being talked through CPR.

Another person was heard entering the room and speaking with the father, before the man tells the call taker he thinks his son had taken heroin.

The father confirmed this person was a man he had met in rehab, who'd lived with him in the flat for two weeks and manufactured synthetic heroin, known as "homebake" during that time.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said CCTV footage pulled from cameras in the flatting complex showed the man left the father's flat with a clear plastic bag minutes after an ambulance was called.

Mr Baber said the man returned to the flat empty-handed and this is when he came into the father's room to find the father doing CPR on his son.

They had a heated exchange where the man told the father his son had gone and taken "the gear", by "the gear" he meant "the drugs".

Detective Senior Sergeant Baber said police never recovered the plastic bag the man was seen with. They didn't know about it until several days later when they asked for the CCTV footage.

Several family members testified the young man's drug use traced back to his younger years.

He used cannabis from the age of 14 and things deteriorated when he decided he wanted to get to know his estranged father, who was known to abuse alcohol and drugs.

The young man started using heavy drugs, sometimes intravenously, and became erratic and at times violent.

He was supplied drugs by his father, but his father insisted he had never injected his son with drugs or ever seen the other man inject his son with drugs.

The father admitted battling drug addiction for years but said he was ashamed of it and did not want that life for his son.

In an emotional outburst yesterday afternoon he said he wished he had administered his son the drugs, so that he could have picked up on his state sooner.

