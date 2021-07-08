TODAY |

Researchers desperate for RSV vaccine trial participants

Source: 

An infectious disease specialist says any progress made towards a vaccine for RSV could save thousands of babies worldwide.

A sick baby is examined by a doctor - file photo. Source: istock.com

Children's wards throughout New Zealand are under intense pressure caring for dozens of babies with the potentially fatal illness.

Young people are typically the hardest hit by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

read more
RSV explained: What parents, caregivers need to be aware of

Auckland's Starship Hospital has postponed surgeries to make room for children needing treatment for the flu-like RSV, as the winter illness surges throughout the country.

Visitors have also been restricted to those over 14-years-old to prevent the spread of infection in the hospital.

Otago University paediatrics lecturer Thorsten Stanley is involved in clinical trials for vaccines for pregnant women.

While any potential gains made now would not come in time for the seasonal peak here, they could make a huge difference for babies in the northern hemisphere when their next winter arrives.

"If any of these treatments we're trying out now turns out to be useful, that could save enormous numbers of lives in other countries where no other treatment is available," he said.

Stanley said the researchers were desperate for more people to take part.

The vaccine showed huge potential, and people in the study had a 50/50 chance of being protected or simply being in the placebo group, he said.

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:04
Richard Branson safely returns from space on Virgin Galactic test flight
2
LIVE: England take early lead in Euro 2020 final
3
Researchers desperate for RSV vaccine trial participants
4
Thousands of teachers' practising certificates to be reissued after High Court ruling
5
'Dad will always be the best' – Lomu brothers choose tennis over rugby
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:53

Website charging up to $1200 for spot in MIQ
02:33

Good Sorts: Meet the caretaker of a Napier school, only paid for a few hours but always on call
00:39

Child escapes injury after slipping through Mt Hutt ski field chairlift
04:00

Auckland man grieves father after losing him to Covid-19 in Fiji