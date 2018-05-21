 

Researchers call for mandatory warning labels on alcohol after study finds wildly variable standards

Researchers from Otago University in Wellington have found that warning labels on alcoholic beverages sold in New Zealand are "highly deficient".

A study by fifth-year medical students Georges Tinawai and Tessa Gray examined 59 products available in New Zealand including common beers, wines, and RTDs.

"The study found striking variations and inconsistencies between the health warning messages displayed on different alcoholic beverages," the university said in a statement.

"While most had pregnancy-related warnings (80 per cent), these were predominantly found on beer, a product more commonly marketed to men."

Mr Tinawai said only 19 per cent of the drinks studied had any kind of warning about drink driving - "which is concerning given the persistent and significant role of alcohol in fatalities and injuries on New Zealand roads".

Ms Gray called for all alcoholic beverages to be labelled consistently.

"What we're hoping is that moving forward labels will be mandatory and standardised across alcoholic beverages sold in New Zealand and that they will comply with what we know makes a good warning label and makes them effective," she said.

"There is a discrepancy between what we know works, and what is actually on the container surface".

