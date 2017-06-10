Researchers (again) claim to have found famous Pink and White Terraces

New research claims to have found the Pink and White Terraces, buried under the 1886 eruption of Lake Tarawera.

Charles Blomfield - White Terraces, Rotomahana Source: Wikimedia Commons

The terraces, considered the eighth wonder of the world, were buried, along with the village of Te Wairoa, under mud following the explosion.

Researchers Rex Bunn and Dr Sascha Nolden hope their findings - published last week in the Journal of the Royal Society - will lead to an excavation of the site "with the ultimate goal of returning these iconic historical sites to the New Zealand landscape for the enjoyment of all".

Their research was driven by Dr Nolden's 2010 discovery in Switzerland of the diaries of 19th century geologist Ferdinand von Hochstetter, which contained survey bearings for Lake Rotomahana and the terraces prior to the eruption.

Mr Bunn - who spent many of his childhood summers on the lake's shores - reverse engineered the diary data to plot the lost terrace locations, which he says are 10-to-15 metres underground around the shoreline and not underwater, "as imagined by 19th century colonists and accepted by some by some later researchers".

A full archaeological site investigation, using ground penetrating radar and core-drilling to analyse samples, will provide conclusive evidence of whether the terraces survived the eruption, Mr Bunn says.

Previously in February 2011, a team of researchers from GNS Science, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, and Waikato University were mapping the lake floor of Rotomahana when they claim to have discovered part of the Pink Terraces.

The team subsequently revisited the site in 2012, and again in February 2014, to photograph the remains, and their work was published in the Journal of Volcanology and Geothermal Research.