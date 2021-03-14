Research continues into psychological effects on Christchurch mosque attack survivors

One hundred people have already taken part in a University of Otago study, to better understand the psychological effects on those affected by the mosque attacks in Christchurch two years ago.

Survivors or family of those killed are being interviewed by clinical health experts and researchers.

“Our aim is to understand how people who have been through that are coping.” Says Caroline Bell, one of the Otago University researchers working on the study.

“And really trying to understand that from the perspective of their wellbeing, what’s helped them cope and what hasn’t helped, and how they are most importantly and if they do need more support to try and enable that to be linked to really quickly.”

The project has been underway for a year. Another lead researcher, Dr Ruqayya Sulaiman-Hill says some common themes are already emerging.

“A lot of people have framed it in such a way that this has happened at the best place, the best time, and the idea that their loved ones who they've lost are martyrs has been very comforting for a lot of people and a source of pride for them as well, that is definitely one thing that has helped some people with that coping process,” she says.

Interviews will continue for the rest of the year, before results are analysed, to inform which services may be needed for the community going forward.

Counselling, victim support and other Government programmes are available for those who need it.

But many say the support from people around them are helping with their recovery.

One of those is Mazharuddin Syed Ahmed, one of the study participants. He survived the attack at Linwood Mosque.

“Of course it is a tragedy you can't forget, I mean people lost their lives, but I think I go with the notion that we lost 50 but found 5 million New Zealanders.”