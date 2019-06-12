Research and development gets $400 million to help post Covid-19

More than $400 million from the Covid-19 fund and Budget 2020 is going to research and development "to help deliver jobs and a stronger economy in a post-Covid world".

File. Source: istock.com

Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods made the announcement today.

Of the funding, $196 million will go to Crown Research Institutions, $150 million to a loan scheme for businesses to invest in research and development and $33 million for Māori research and development opportunities.

There was also $12 million to go to the Nationally Significant Collections and Databases and $10 million for helping research and development companies disproportionately impacted by Covid-19.

"Without new ideas and innovation we risk missing out to the rest of the world as we all look at how to rebuild our economies," Ms Woods said.