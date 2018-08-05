 

Rescuers unable to re-float two stranded whales at high tide on Northland beach

1 NEWS
There are grave concerns for two humpback whales stranded off the west coast of Northland after they weren't able to be re-floated at high tide this afternoon.

Efforts will continue tomorrow once the condition of the large whales has been assessed at first light.

It is understood the whales were first sighted at Ripiro beach, about 2km south of Baylys Beach, at approximately 8am with the Department of Conservation Kauri Office running the rescue effort today.

Around 100 residents and volunteers turned out to brave the conditions and save the 10-12 metre whales and get them back out to sea.

DOC Kauri Coast ranger Manu Kareko told New Zealand Herald that he was so proud to be part of such a helpful community.

"It's been amazing the amount of support from the local community."Kareko was being support by his wife and both agreed it was a magnificent sight to behold.

"It makes you feel pretty insignificant, standing next to something this big. I've only ever been involved in one other situation like this and it was to try and remove two pygmy sperm whales, which were already deceased."

His wife Kerryn said she had been talking to a long-time resident who grew up in the area.

"He said it was the first time he'd ever heard of such a stranding. I just hope that we can move them."

Two large humpback whales are stranded on Ripiro Beach. Source: Tammy Roma.
According to our latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll, Simon Bridges is still not cutting through with voters.

Despite a big push to boost the National leader’s popularity, support for him dropped to 10 per cent, though he says he’s not concerned.

“This is very early days for me; I'm a new leader, and five months in. I’m not far from the start of an election. I know this isn't going to be handed to me on a platter I really have to work at it to earn New Zealanders’ trust,” Mr Bridges said.

Winston Peters has seen a bounce since he’s been standing in for Jacinda Ardern with the New Zealand First leader up one per cent to five.

Mr Bridges said he is happy with the polls overall, with National dominating the party stakes again on 45 while Labour has dropped 1 point on 42.

“It is ultimately that party vote that determines power in our system and determines who gets to be the government and who gets to be the prime minister,” Mr Bridges said.

The Greens are up now on six per cent, a big change from the last poll while New Zealand First is back in the game after hitting the magical five per cent mark.

Ms Ardern, who dropped one point in the preferred prime minister stakes to 40 per cent, says she was pleased with the results for the Labour party and her coalition partners.

“I’m pleased about that.  The fact we have demonstrated steady numbers as a government and as a whole, I think it shows that despite what some people say this is about the collective.”

Results

Party vote:

National Party- 45 per cent (Steady from 19-23 May 2018)

Labour Party- 42 per cent  (Down 1 per cent-point)

Green Party- 6 per cent ( Up 1 per cent-point)

New Zealand First- 5 per cent ( Up 1 per cent-point)

Act Party - 1 per cent (Steady)

Maori Party- 1 per cent (Steady)

Preferred Prime Minister:

Jacinda Ardern- 40 per cent (Down 1 per cent-point from 19-23 May 2018)

Simon Bridges- 10 per cent (Down 2 per cent-points)

Winston Peters- 5 per cent (Up 1 per cent-point)

Despite a big push to boost the National leader's popularity, support for him has dropped, according to the latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll. Source: 1 NEWS
A 13-year-old male has been referred to youth aid in relation to assaults in the Waikato Hospital carpark

A 13-year-old male has been referred to youth aid in relation to incidents that occurred at the Waikato Hospital staff carpark on Friday afternoon.

Police emergency scene
Police emergency scene Source: 1 NEWS

Two cases of indecent assault happened in the carpark, the first at about 4pm and the second shortly after.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in the matter.

