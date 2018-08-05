Rescuers unable to re-float two stranded whales at high tide on Northland beach

There are grave concerns for two humpback whales stranded off the west coast of Northland after they weren't able to be re-floated at high tide this afternoon.
Efforts will continue tomorrow once the condition of the large whales has been assessed at first light.
It is understood the whales were first sighted at Ripiro beach, about 2km south of Baylys Beach, at approximately 8am with the Department of Conservation Kauri Office running the rescue effort today.
Around 100 residents and volunteers turned out to brave the conditions and save the 10-12 metre whales and get them back out to sea.
DOC Kauri Coast ranger Manu Kareko told New Zealand Herald that he was so proud to be part of such a helpful community.
"It's been amazing the amount of support from the local community."Kareko was being support by his wife and both agreed it was a magnificent sight to behold.
"It makes you feel pretty insignificant, standing next to something this big. I've only ever been involved in one other situation like this and it was to try and remove two pygmy sperm whales, which were already deceased."
His wife Kerryn said she had been talking to a long-time resident who grew up in the area.
"He said it was the first time he'd ever heard of such a stranding. I just hope that we can move them."