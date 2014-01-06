Rescuers trying to save 50 pilot whales stranded in Golden Bay

Rescuers are trying to save 50 pilot whales stranded at Farewell Spit, Golden Bay.

File image: Pilot whale pod washed up on Farwell Spit in 2014. Source: 1 NEWS

According to Project Jonah, the whales became stranded this morning.

"Trained medics have been mobilised and will be providing first aid before an afternoon refloat," Project Jonah says.

"Beaches will also be checked for other whales that may have stranded further along the coast."