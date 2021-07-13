TODAY |

Rescuers spend night keeping baby orca stranded off Wellington alive

Rescuers have been working through the night off Wellington to keep a baby orca alive after it was separated from its pod on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the cold temperatures volunteers were in the water with the calf.

Despite the winter temperatures, volunteers were in the water with the calf, keeping it safe using a makeshift pen at the end of a jetty.

The Department of Conservation is calling on the public to help with the search for his pod.

Yesterday, a baby orca was found at Plimmerton Beach, north of Wellington, after it became separated from the pod.

Yesterday, people joined the search using helicopters, planes and boats in the wider Kapiti Coast area.

The calf was found at Plimmerton Beach, north of Wellington.

People are searching from helicopters, planes and boats today in the wider Kapiti Coast area.

