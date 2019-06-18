Rescuers free man and his dog trapped in West Coast cave

Emergency services have freed a man and his dog who were trapped in a cave on the West Coast this afternoon.

The alarm was raised to the incident on Limestone track at Marsden near Greymouth around 3.10pm, with units from Fire and Emergency New Zealand, ambulance and police in attendance.

Fire and Emergency Southern Communications shift manager Mau Barbara says the 49-year-old man went into the cave after his dog apparently got “stuck”.

The pair were located eight metres down in the cave, which is 500 metres from any vehicles.

Cave Search and Rescue members arrived on scene and secured safety lines into the cave.

They prepared a harness for a dog weighing up to 35kg, to get the dog out of the cave.