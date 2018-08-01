Rescuers express 'grave concerns' for tramper missing at Mt Aspiring

Rescuers say they have "grave concerns" for the well-being of a missing Australian climber at Mount Aspiring National Park who is more than 24 hours overdue and appears to have abandoned his equipment.
Authorities believe the same man activated a locater beacon just after midday yesterday – prompting a search that has been hindered by bad weather.
Last night saw temperatures drop to -9 degrees on the mountain, and winds of up to 70 km/h are forecast for today. But crew with the Maritime New Zealand rescue coordination centre have discovered the man's sleeping bag, wet weather gear and cooker at French Ridge Hut - a spartan 20-bunk building used by trampers travelling the "advanced"-difficulty track.
Helicopters still have not been able to resume their search today due to the weather conditions, but they remain on standby, a rescue coordination centre spokesperson said. Crew members have remained at French Ridge Hut and Mt Aspiring Hut in case the man returns.
The climber had embarked on his trek on Friday, and his vehicle remains at the car park where he started, Fairfax has reported. Authorities were told he was overdue yesterday morning, but it wasn’t until hours later that the beacon was activated.