Rescuer injured after person falls on rocks near cordoned-off Mt Maunganui attraction, needing helicopter winch

A person has been winched to safety by a rescue helicopter this evening after falling on rocks at a Mt Maunganui beach.

A rescue helicopter has been called to a Mt Maunganui beach. Source: Supplied

However, a Fire and Emergency NZ rescuer was injured in the process, according to authorities.

"They suffered moderate rib injuries after being struck by the rescue basket as it was being lowered to retrieve the original injured person," police told 1 NEWS.

"The rescue basket was caught by a wind gust."

The accident took place at about 5.30pm near Leisure Island, which has been cordoned off since the lockdown, police say.

“It appears that a person has been injured after falling on rocks near the blowholes,” the police spokesperson said earlier. 


