Rescued Tasman tramper Jessica O'Connor 'eternally grateful' after 18-day ordeal

Rescued tramper Jessica O'Connor, one of the two people lost in the bush near Nelson earlier this month, says she's "eternally grateful" for the community's support and emergency responders.

Ms O’Connor and fellow tramper Dion Reynolds were found on Wednesday in Kahurangi National Park after 18 days in the bush.

In a post on the Givealittle page set up by Ms O'Connor's brother to fundraise money for LandSAR, Ms O'Connor said "the community's love has been overwhelmingly beautiful".

"It just shows what we can do when we come together in a positive way."

In the post, she thanked people who had been supporting and following "this crazy story."

"What we went through is something that you never think would happen to yourself, but I am eternally grateful for the emergency response that led to us being found," Ms O'Connor says.

"At the end of the day we wouldn't be here if it weren't for the efforts of the police, LANDSAR, Fire Service, Defence Force, all the volunteers, friends and family, donors and the power of positive energy."

Ms O'Connor said she now had "so much gratitude" for the "precious life we all live".

"It really is amazing what you can do when your life depends on it!"

She said she hoped she could use her experience to help educate others.

The trampers, both 23, were expected to spend up to six days in Kahurangi National Park when they set off in the bush on May 9.

After being rescued 18 days later they were taken to Nelson Hospital with minor injuries, but have since been discharged.

