Rescued! Napier cat finally saved after 13-day exile stranded up a tree

After 13 days stuck up a tree, Eva the cat has finally been rescued in Napier.

The two-and-a half-year-old Persian was chased up the tree by a dog in the Napier suburb of Fenhill on July 1 and refused to come down.

Multiple rescue attempts had been made to retrieve the cat including the Hastings Fire Brigade using a 10 metre ladder and a duo of arborists hiring a lift to reach the top of the 40-year-old Phoenix tree.

However, Eva's owner Mary Kupa told 1 NEWS when the attempts were made her cat would hide inside the dense foliage.

But Ms Kupa announced today on social media Eva had finally been rescued.

"Good Eva is out of the tree," she said.

"The man who got her out is Justin Jacob who only told me yesterday he could. He chainsawed the fronds. What a great result."