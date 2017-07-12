 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Rescued! Napier cat finally saved after 13-day exile stranded up a tree

share

Source:

1 NEWS

After 13 days stuck up a tree, Eva the cat has finally been rescued in Napier.

Eva the Persian from Napier has been stuck up a palm tree for 11 days, much to the distress of Mary Kupa.
Source: 1 NEWS

The two-and-a half-year-old Persian was chased up the tree by a dog in the Napier suburb of Fenhill on July 1 and refused to come down.

Multiple rescue attempts had been made to retrieve the cat including the Hastings Fire Brigade using a 10 metre ladder and a duo of arborists hiring a lift to reach the top of the 40-year-old Phoenix tree.

However, Eva's owner Mary Kupa told 1 NEWS when the attempts were made her cat would hide inside the dense foliage.

But Ms Kupa announced today on social media Eva had finally been rescued.

"Good Eva is out of the tree," she said.

"The man who got her out is Justin Jacob who only told me yesterday he could. He chainsawed the fronds. What a great result."

At the end of all this Ms Kupa says the "stupid tree" will "definitely be coming down."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:18
2
Significant diversions are in place after the incident in Mount Eden.

Police seek bus crash witnesses as toll rises to two with death of one-year-old boy

3
Gayleen McEwan from Blenheim

NZ woman thrown by jet's blast on Caribbean island named

00:14
4
As extreme winter weather hits the North Island snowboarders in Taihape were able to take their boards onto an empty State Highway 1.

As it happened: Polar blast wreaks havoc in the North Island, but roads beginning to open


01:53
5
Eva the Persian from Napier has been stuck up a palm tree for 11 days, much to the distress of Mary Kupa.

Rescued! Napier cat finally saved after 13-day exile stranded up a tree

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:27
The video appears to be from one of four attacks reported to have occurred today in the UK capital.

London hit with five acid attacks in under two hours, male teen arrested

One victim was said to have suffered "life-changing" injuries during one of the attacks.

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 