Rescue underway for up to two dogs trapped after going off cliff in Gisborne

1 NEWS
A rescue operation is underway for up to two dogs trapped after going off a cliff in Gisborne last week.

The SPCA's National Rescue Unit were deployed for the rescue at 4am this morning, the SPCA said on Facebook today.

The animal welfare charity was called on Friday after a member of the public heard a dog howling for five days.

The cliff where up to two dogs reportedly fell from. Source: Facebook / SPCA New Zealand

An SPCA Inspector who examined the scene yesterday was able to see the dog, and believes there may be two dogs in distress.

The SPCA has gained permission from a local farmer to access his land in order for the team to descend the cliff easily.


Up to two dogs are trapped after going off a cliff in Gisborne. Source: Facebook / SPCA New Zealand
