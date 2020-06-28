Rescue underway after whale strands at Caroline Bay, Timaru

A rescue mission is being mounted to save a whale stranded in Canterbury.

A whale stranded at Caroline Bay, Timaru. Source: Roger Holding / Supplied

The exact species isn't yet known, however a Department of Conservation spokesperson told 1 NEWS they believe it's a sperm whale.

The whale is still in the water at Caroline Bay, Timaru, but is believed to have run aground, the spokesperson says.

Multiple Department of Conservation staff are at the scene as they try to rescue the whale.

The port company and Project Jonah, a charity dedicated to protecting marine mammals, are working with the Department of Conservation to come up with a plan.