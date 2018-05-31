 

Rescue helicopter touches down with patients following horror Te Anau tourist bus crash

Two people were seriously hurt in the crash, which occurred on a major tourist road.
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

Medial staff discoverer the four-month-old had fractures to her ribs, arms, legs and skull when she was admitted last month.

Mum of an 11-month-old baby found dead in a diaper box near her home charged by police


A tourist bus which crashed between Te Anau and Cromwell.

Photos from scene: Seventeen injured following horror tourist bus crash near Te Anau

Scaffolding covering a high-rise Sydney construction site has caught fire, with dramatic footage showing flames shooting up the building.

Watch: Sydney CBD high-rise engulfed with flames after scaffolding catches on fire

The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Most watched video: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

Workers have described the speed with which building lit up - "You could see balls of hay catching on fire."

Southland principal enjoying social media reaction to ban on students wearing beanies on school grounds

It's cold in Winton, but woolly hats are off limits in class.


Over a dozen people were hurt, including two seriously, when the bus rolled on a major tourist route.


Dalton says Team New Zealand made the decision that their America’s Cup defence in 2021 should be seen by everybody.

Team NZ boss Grant Dalton says making America's Cup coverage accessible was a priority for the team - 'Wherever you are in the country, you’ll be able to watch it'

The America's Cup holders are delighted Kiwis around the country will be able to watch defence in 2021.


Team New Zealand lifting America's Cup

TVNZ secures exclusive broadcast rights to 2021 America's Cup

The next America's Cup will be live and free to air on TV and across TVNZ's online platforms.



 
