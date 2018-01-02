Rescue helicopter finds crashed paraglider dead on Wanaka mountain

Source:
A rescue helicopter has found a paraglider dead on Mt Roy at Wanaka this evening.
Police say emergency services were alerted to a paraglider crash on the mountain shortly before 3pm today.
The rescue helicopter was able to access the crash site at around 5pm and found the paraglider, a 54-year-old Wanaka man, deceased.
A cliff rescue team has since recovered the man's body and police say they are in the process of notifying next of kin.
Earlier a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS police were alerted by paramedics to a man stuck on a rockface halfway up on the west side of the mountain, with his parachute still attached.
A helicopter had been sent to the scene from Dunedin.
