Rescue helicopter finds crashed paraglider dead on Wanaka mountain

A rescue helicopter has found a paraglider dead on Mt Roy at Wanaka this evening.

Wanaka. Source: istock.com

Police say emergency services were alerted to a paraglider crash on the mountain shortly before 3pm today.

The rescue helicopter was able to access the crash site at around 5pm and found the paraglider, a 54-year-old Wanaka man, deceased.

A cliff rescue team has since recovered the man's body and police say they are in the process of notifying next of kin.

Earlier a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS police were alerted by paramedics to a man stuck on a rockface halfway up on the west side of the mountain, with his parachute still attached.