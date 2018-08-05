Rescue effort underway to save two large humpback whales stranded on Northland beach

A rescue effort is underway to free two large humpback whales stranded on a west coast beach in Northland, this morning.
Around 100 residents and volunteers have turned out to brave the conditions at Ripiro beach, about 2km south of Baylys Beach, and save the 10-12 metre whales and get them back out to sea.
It is understood the whales were first sighted at around 8am and the Department of Conservation Kauri Office is running the rescue effort.
The whales are still alive and DOC staff are onsite keeping the whales wet and upright ahead of high tide at 4pm, when there will be an attempt to re-float them.
DOC Kauri Coast ranger Manu Kareko told New Zealand Herald that he was so proud to be part of such a helpful community.
"It's been amazing the amount of support from the local community."Kareko was being support by his wife and both agreed it was a magnificent sight to behold.
"It makes you feel pretty insignificant, standing next to something this big. I've only ever been involved in one other situation like this and it was to try and remove two pygmy sperm whales, which were already deceased."
His wife Kerryn said she had been talking to a long-time resident who grew up in the area.
"He said it was the first time he'd ever heard of such a stranding. I just hope that we can move them."
Sunday host Miriama Kamo has defended the right of her programme to air a segment on controversial alt-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux's visit to New Zealand.
The pair were due to speak at Auckland's Power Station venue before the owner backed out, and while the event did not take place, Molyneux yesterday called it a "success".
Kamo, who fronts the TVNZ current affairs show, said there have been calls for Sunday to be boycotted, with some saying the views of the pair should not be given such a prominent platform.
"Even before the story airs, we’ve had extensive and quite astonishing commentary about the content of our story, when only a fraction of it has been seen in public," Kamo said in a personal statement.
"As journalists, it’s our role to examine our society, to canvas a diversity of views, and to reflect who we are and who we want to be.
"By demanding that we close down debate and discussion on what has been a huge story, we must then ask ‘what else should we ignore, what other views should we suppress, which other stories should we turn away from?’
"You may not like what this controversial pair has to say, but it forces us to confront the very core of what free speech and hate speech is all about."
Kamo said she appreciates many people are "insulted, offended and disgusted by the views of the Canadian duo".
She also said there have also been suggestions that she herself, as a Māori woman, should not front the episode.
"I reject that," she said, "our story this week is told by reporter Tania Page, another Māori woman.
"The notion that we should distance ourselves from this story is patronising ... it has dominated the news agenda for over a fortnight.
"As an experienced journalist and as a Māori woman, I do not need protection.
"If it is seen as some sort of race betrayal, I return to the notion that no-one has seen our story yet - watch it first, and then decide.
"I believe in the right to have a view and to back it vigorously ... I believe in protest, so I also believe that when we are confronted by views we cannot accept, it creates a platform upon which we can crystallise and refine our personal position on issues; that we can decide where we fall on the question of free speech, where it starts and ends, and at what point we decide that it’s gone too far.
"Our opinions and our right to express them is at the heart of the democracy that we all enjoy."
Sunday airs tonight on TVNZ 1 at 7.30pm.
The Department of Conservation (DOC) is keeping an open mind about how 40 New Zealand fur seals or kekeno died after they were found in a remote part in Canterbury.
DOC staff has been examining the area in a remote bay in Banks Peninsula today after being alerted to the deaths late yesterday.
“Our ranger counted 41 dead seals. One was an adult seal and the rest were pups at weaning age,” Christchurch Operations Manager Andy Thompson said in a release.
“We think they had been dead for about two to three weeks by the state of the bodies. They were found high up on the beach, above the high tide mark, and we think they were probably swept there by high seas.
“This is a remote area of the peninsula and locals have told us that there were stormy, heavy seas about the time we think the seals died.
“We hope to send some of the dead seals to Massey University for necropsy to investigate the cause of death. We are keeping an open mind but at this stage, given the circumstances, we are leaning towards natural causes,” Mr Thompson said.
The results of the post-mortem examinations won’t be known for several days with DOC to keep a monitoring brief on the population.
Around 12,000 kekeno live and breed around the Te Oka Bay area. Kekeno are the most common seals in New Zealand and their population of more than 200,000 is growing.
