Rescue effort underway after man becomes trapped on ledge in Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to reports of a man being trapped on a ledge in the Arthur's Pass area in Canterbury.

Reserve land at the eastern gateway to Arthur's Pass National Park is at the centre of a 100-year land ownership dispute.

Police say the alarm was raised at around 10.30am this morning when a person reported seeing a man apparently trapped on what appears to be a concrete ledge near the Otira Viaduct.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have confirmed they've flown in a line rescue team and an alpine cliff rescue team to assist.

Southern Communications centre Manager Ian Littlejohn says they've also just deployed a turntable ladder unit.

A rescue helicopter from Greymouth is also at the scene.

It's not known how old the man is or whether he's injured.

Christchurch and Canterbury

