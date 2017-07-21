Rescue effort underway after man becomes trapped on ledge in Canterbury

Source:
Emergency services are responding to reports of a man being trapped on a ledge in the Arthur's Pass area in Canterbury.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say the alarm was raised at around 10.30am this morning when a person reported seeing a man apparently trapped on what appears to be a concrete ledge near the Otira Viaduct.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand have confirmed they've flown in a line rescue team and an alpine cliff rescue team to assist.
Southern Communications centre Manager Ian Littlejohn says they've also just deployed a turntable ladder unit.
A rescue helicopter from Greymouth is also at the scene.
It's not known how old the man is or whether he's injured.
