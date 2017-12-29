 

Rescue dog owner calls on big-hearted Kiwis to give abused dogs a second chance

A three-legged dog and her owner are proving that a happy life is possible for neglected or abused dogs.

Declan’s three-legged dog Tash suffered severe neglect from a previous owner making hers one of the worst cases investigated by the SPCA this year.
In one of the worst cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017, Hamilton woman Robyn Tuhua, was convicted of failing to provide veterinary treatment for Tash.

After a kick from a cow broke her leg, Tash was left to hobble on three legs for about two weeks until SPCA inspectors rescued her.

Despite being lame and in extreme pain, the woman failed to seek treatment and was sentenced to 200 hours of community service, ordered to pay reparations of over $600 and was disqualified from owning companion animals for two years.

In the care of the SPCA Tash had her leg amputated, and made a full recovery, but she still faced a long wait for adoption.

"She was in the SPCA for eight months, which is pretty terrible, I wouldn't want to be locked up in a box for eight months, which is why I got her," said new owner Matamata mechanic, Declan Challis.

"You can tell she's had a hard upbringing, or hasn't really been socialised.

"You can see that when you go for walks, she's barking at dogs, which she never does at home.

"But we're working on it…slowly," Mr Chalis said.

Despite an abusive upbringing Tash lives life like most dogs.

"She always wants to be patted and the centre of attention. She's also very sassy," says Mr Challis.

He decided to adopt Tash because he'd "always wanted a dog since I was a little kid" and as soon as he bought his own house had spent every weekend at the SPCA looking at dogs.

"The first time I met her she jumped all over me and licked my face, so I just sort of thought. Bugger it. I'll grab her."

So it's been a bit of work, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

"She's got a good life now. Happy as Larry."

If you'd like to give an animal like Tash a second chance, head to the SPCA website here.

Declan's three-legged dog Tash suffered severe neglect from a previous owner making hers one of the worst cases investigated by the SPCA this year.

