Rescue centres prepare for influx of sick, emaciated birds due to La Niña

New oxygen machines have arrived at an Auckland bird rescue centre, as it prepares for an influx of sick, emaciated animals.

"Hundreds, if not thousands of birds" could be impacted by La Niña weather conditions, according to Lynn Miller, general manager of NZ Bird Rescue.

NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll said "La Niña is a climate driver" and the effects may last three to six months.

The weather event will see higher temperatures in the northern part of New Zealand, effecting the fish stocks for birds like blue penguins, petrels and gannets.

"Those waters normally would be supporting a lot of fish," said Miller, "but as it warms they go to deeper or colder waters."

That can leave marine birds starved and exhausted.

"I am getting reports several times a week of multiple sightings of dead penguins," said Miller.

"We have also admitted several penguins and unfortunately they've either died on arrival or soon after.

"They're so thin they're walking skeletons."

Miller's Green Bay clinic has cared for around 5500 birds in 2020, including tūī, ducks and herons, and the team expects they'll top 6000 patients by the end of the year.

The Department of Conservation says typically just 30 per cent of blue penguin chicks make it to adulthood, and when there's less food, the survival rate can be even lower.

In a statement, principal science advisor Graeme Taylor said "high juvenile mortality is unfortunate but natural for kororā, particularly at this time of year".

"Often penguins simply need to rest, especially after a storm. However, many are unable to fend for themselves and simply die of exhaustion or starvation.

"Most little blue penguin chicks fledge in November-December, and usually it is January when we will be able to tell if this season is going to be a mass die-off event."

Miller said the general public has an important role to play, should they find sick birds.

"The sooner we get them and the sooner we can take steps to help them, the better," she said.

Her advice is to call DOC, pick the seabird up with a towel, and to not feed them.

"You think 'starving, oh my goodness feed them,' but that's the worst thing you can do. Their little tummys are so disrupted."

Rescue centres start them on liquids, like broth, before introducing any solids.

Miller's developed a plan for clinics nationwide to follow, to ensure as many birds as possible can be saved.