Reproductive rights pioneer recalls advent of contraceptive pill 60 years on

This year marks 60 years since the contraceptive pill reached New Zealand’s shores, changing women’s lives forever by giving them reliable control of their fertility

1 NEWS spoke to reproductive rights pioneer Dame Margaret Sparrow about the arrival of the green and pink pills.

She was one of the first women in the country to try a free sample and credits the contraception for allowing her to become a doctor.

In this interview, Dame Sparrow describes how the introduction of the pill came in under the radar, at a time when the Government wanted nothing to do with birth control.

"The revolution happened quietly in doctors’ consulting rooms throughout New Zealand," Sparrow says.

"The uptake of the pill by New Zealand women was described as phenomenal and one of the highest in the world."

Today, the trailblazer continues to advocate for increased accessibility to the pill and other forms of contraception for New Zealand women.