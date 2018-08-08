 

Reprieve may be in sight for Indian students desperate to receive New Zealand qualifications

Katie Bradford
1 NEWS Political Reporter
1 NEWS
A reprieve may be in sight for a group of Indian students desperate to receive their qualifications.

Twenty to 30 students are set to protest this afternoon outside Immigration NZ’s Auckland headquarters after they were caught up in the closure of one institution and the clamping down of another.

Most of them had nearly completed their level six diploma in business at Tasman Academies when they were told the academy had been issued a compliance notice and their qualifications would be held back.

The NZ Qualifications Authority told 1 NEWS the students will have one-on-one meetings with the academy tomorrow morning to discuss what they need to do to complete their studies and receive their diplomas.

The Immigration Minister says there are temporary work visas the students can apply for while they work through the issues.

The collapse of two academic institutions has seen a group of students possibly having to leave New Zealand without the diplomas they’ve spent tens of thousands of dollars on. Source: 1 NEWS
A man holds an iPhone mobile phone handset.

Spark says 5G network launching in 2020 will be 1000 times the speed of 4G - for the same cost
Cellphone (file picture).

Wellington man, 51, charged with making intimate visual recording
00:45
The Strength in Work programme is to help young people with on-the-job training with employers.

Jacinda Ardern launches on-the-job training scheme for 4,000 young people
03:06
Nic and Marie baked up the idea over drinks three years ago, hoping to make the world better by baking treats.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the 'Good Bitches Baking' who are cooking up a storm to bring joy to Kiwis

Man who complained to Massey University about Don Brash speaking says he's now been 'threatened'

rnz.co.nz
The man who wrote to Massey University with concerns over Don Brash's event, before the cancellation, says he has been targeted by critics.

Dr Brash, a former National leader and Reserve Bank governor, was due to speak at Massey University's Politics Society in Palmerston North.

Karl Pearce wrote to Massey University vice-chancellor Jan Thomas saying the event could be used as a platform for separatist and supremacist hate speech.

The University remains at odds with police over claims of security concerns and threats of violence. Source: 1 NEWS

While Mr Pearce did not specifically ask for Dr Brash to be banned, Prof Thomas cancelled the event citing safety concerns.

The decision came at a time of heightened tension over free speech and hate speech prompted by the visit of Canadian alt-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux to New Zealand, Prof Thomas said.

ACT Party leader David Seymour called for Ms Thomas to stand down over her decision, while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it an "overreaction".

Mr Pearce told Morning Report Mr Seymour's reaction to the letter had created safety concerns for himself.

"Honestly after the fact that David Seymour took my letter, my personal letter, which was public and ran with it and completely made a huge outrage out of it, both myself and Jan [Thomas] were from there on threatened," he said.

"The Act [Party] members and not necessarily Act itself, but a lot of David Seymour's followers totally used that as a reason to incite safety concerns.

"They personally targeted me... I sit on a number of not-for-profit organisations, some of them have had threats."

Massey University Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor Chris Gallavin told Morning Report the letter by Mr Pearce was "right, rational and civil".

"Others have jumped on the bandwagon in a sense and blown it up to more than what I think it is," he said.

However, the cancellation of Dr Brash's event went against the important role universities played in free speech, Mr Gallavin said.

"A university plays a very important role in modelling civil and rational discussion and debate over tough topics in an environment where in the world we seem to have lost our ability to disagree well.

"Without [debate and discussion] no amount of police or security will be able to protect us from the fallout of ever-increasing polarisation of views."

However, Mr Gallavin said there were boundaries to freedom of speech too.

"Unfortunately freedom of speech, or fortunately, we do have something called freedom of speech that allows people to say unpopular things ... and there's limits on that ... and hate speech is one of the limits."

'The Streisand effect'

Critic magazine editor Joel MacManus said that Massey's action was similar to what happened recently when a controversial copy of Critic was banned and destroyed.

"You try to ban something people want it more ... That's exactly the same thing that happened here and Massey should have predicted that."

AUT Senior lecturer Ella Henry told Morning Report the university's actions stimulated more people to speak up.

"I do think that Massey has probably created more of a spin for Don Brash than actually try to make a moral stand," she said.

She also compared it to when his criticism of the use of Te Reo Māori on RNZ actually resulted in more people standing up for the language.

"What I think is most interesting about Don Brash's stance on te reo is that his decision was so extraordinary that it started a conversation that continues today ... he's got more people talking about why te reo is important."

Mr Brash was due to speak at the university, but had his speech cancelled by Jan Thomas. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
The first fully "smart hotel" has opened its doors in New Zealand, and true to its name you're going to need a smart phone to get in.

The $15 million mi-pad hotel in the heart of Queenstrown is a six-storey, 57 room, new hotel its makers describe as "the ultimate marriage of technology, sustainability, comfort and convenience".

The mia app also enabling guests to set temperatures and mood lighting in their room, request room service, or notify hotel staff they don’t want to be disturbed. Source: Supplied

What distinguishes the smart hotel is that most administrative and logistic functions with your stay will be made via your smart phone.

Guests at the mi-pad smart hotel can adjust temperatures and mood lighting in their room via their smart phone, which also serves as a key. Source: Supplied

Guests booking their stay download the hotel’s personal app "mia" and their smartphone then becomes a room key.

This means that the traditional physical check-ins and check outs are a thing of the past.

Guests at the mi-pad smart hotel can adjust temperatures and mood lighting in their room via their smart phone, which also serves as a key. Source: Supplied

The mia app also enabling guests to set temperatures and mood lighting in their room, request room service, or notify hotel staff they don’t want to be disturbed.

Access to the hotel is available 24/7 thanks to the technology.

The mia app then serves as a kind of "personal digital concierge", say its makers MIPAD Holdings, delivering the latest information on events, activities or offers in Queenstown.

The mi-pad hotel was conceived by Queenstown property developer Lewis Gdanitz and is the product of three years of work, and 15 years of travelling research. Source: Supplied

The mi-pad hotel was conceived by Queenstown property developer Lewis Gdanitz and is the product of three years of work, and 15 years of travelling research.

Mi-pad hotel manager Kylie Hogan has 20 years' experience in international resort management, and says she hasn't seen anything like this before.

"We're offering an innovative, connected hotel experience for smart travellers who'd prefer to spend their hard-earned dollars on experiences rather than pay over the odds for accommodation," she says. 

The mi-pad is the first "smart hotel" in New Zealand and is located in the centre of Queenstown. Source: Supplied
