Reports shed holding hundreds of lambs destroyed as fire rages in Mackenzie Country

Five helicopters are fighting a fire near Burkes Pass in the Mackenzie Country that is threatening the main Transpower line, amid reports a shed with hundreds of lambs has been destroyed. 

The blaze has damaged farm buildings, an empty house and has caused some stock losses. Source: 1 NEWS

There have been no reported injuries as a result of the fire, which started on Stanton Station at approximately 4am, and now covers approximately 100 hectares.

A mobile command vehicle and five helicopters are currently taking part in Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s fire-fighting efforts.

1 NEWS understands an empty historic homestead and shed with hundreds of lambs have been destroyed.

The main Transpower line is also threatened. 

Transpower maintains New Zealand's high voltage transmission network. 

“The fire is contained along 60 per cent of the perimeter and crews are working to protect Transpower transmission lines,” FENZ said in a statement.

“This is a high-country rural fire affecting one land owner and there is no current threat to dwellings.

“There are no plans for evacuation.”

 Speed restrictions are in place on State Highway 8 and care should be exercised in the area.

