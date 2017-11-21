 

Reports of multiple people injured in crash on SH1 at Tokoroa

1 NEWS
State Highway 1 at Tokoroa in Waikato is partially blocked after a crash.

Police say initial reports indicate multiple people are injured in the two vehicle crash that happened at around 12.10pm.

They say the road is partially blocked and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Source: 1 NEWS
Some New Zealanders are to have easier access to the US, after President Donald Trump signed the 'KIWI Act', welcomed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. 

Knowledgeable Innovators and Worthy Investors Act means New Zealanders have access to E1 and E2 visas.

It will mean business people have an option to renew their visa on a rolling basis if they qualify to enter the US multiple times over two years, rather than applying for a new visa on each visit. 

Ms Ardern said the lack of E1 and E2 visas had been a "major issue" for Kiwis trying to gain access into the US market. 

"The smooth passage of the KIWI Act was a sign of the strength of the New Zealand-United States relationship and I want to thank all those who made the passage of the Act possible," she said. 

"The US is critically important to New Zealand’s interests and this Act will help develop closer economic ties with the US. I thank the US Congress and President Trump for their support of the Act."

The White House released a statement today saying Mr Trump signed the agreement KIWI agreement, "provided New Zealand grants reciprocal treatment to US nationals". 

A composite image of Jacinda Ardern and Donald Trump.
Source: 1 NEWS
A brief break in cloud cover around Mt Aspiring this morning has allowed an unsuccessful helicopter search of the slopes for a missing Australian climber. 

Weather conditions soon worsened again and the helicopter was required to return to its Wanaka base shortly after 9am today.

A 29-year-old Australian man activated a locater beacon just after midday Tuesday, July 31, on Mount Aspiring National Park, after he was 24 hours overdue from a climb.

Now two days later, poor weather conditions continue to hamper the search, with alpine cliff rescue crews and helicopters remaining on standby.

Two search crew members remain on Mt Aspiring - one at Mt Aspiring Hutt and one at French Ridge Hutt, where the man's belongings were found.

Southern Lakes rescue helicopter team said there are grave concerns for the climber's safety after today's aborted helicopter search effort.

"As well as the poor weather conditions, there is a high risk of avalanches that is hampering the search assets from reaching the climber’s position," search and rescue officer Geoff Lunt said.

On Tuesday night temperatures dropped to -9 degrees on the mountain, and search crews discovered the man's sleeping bag, wet weather gear and cooker at a hut called French Ridge, along a difficult path on the mountain.

The weather forecast for today is heavy rain, some thunderstorms, northerly winds of 50-60 km an hour and the temperature at 1800m on the mountain is between -2 and 0 degrees.

An update on the search effort is expected sometime this afternoon.

Source: Breakfast
